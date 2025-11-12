Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 29.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.12% to Rs 272.95 croreNet profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 29.10% to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.12% to Rs 272.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 369.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales272.95369.43 -26 OPM %8.899.76 -PBDT26.2137.17 -29 PBT25.1235.70 -30 NP18.9326.70 -29
