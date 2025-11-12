Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 13.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 34.64 croreNet profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 13.18% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.6433.66 3 OPM %44.6937.11 -PBDT15.6113.33 17 PBT14.8712.69 17 NP11.089.79 13
