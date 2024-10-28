Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers extend gains; FMCG stocks in demand

Barometers extend gains; FMCG stocks in demand

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The frontline indices extended gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,350 level. FMCG shares edged higher for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 786.95 points or 0.99% to 80,189.24. The Nifty 50 index added 187.55 points or 0.78% to 24,368.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,011 shares rose and 1,636 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Waaree Energies were currently trading at Rs 2,325.25 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 54.71% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,503.

 

The scrip was listed at Rs 2,550, exhibiting a premium of 69.66% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 2,600 and a low of 2294.55. On the BSE, over 13.77 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

More From This Section

Rainbow Medicare gains after Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY; ARPOB at Rs 49,770

Rainbow Medicare gains after Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY; ARPOB at Rs 49,770

Deepak Builders & Engineers India slides on debut

Deepak Builders & Engineers India slides on debut

Waaree Energies makes strong debut

Waaree Energies makes strong debut

CDSL spurts after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 162 cr

CDSL spurts after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 162 cr

REC PAT climbs 7% YoY to Rs 4,038 crore in Q2 FY25

REC PAT climbs 7% YoY to Rs 4,038 crore in Q2 FY25

Shares of Deepak Builders & Engineers India were currently trading at Rs 171.20 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 15.67% as compared with the issue price of Rs 203.

The scrip was listed at Rs 198.50, exhibiting a discount of 2.22% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 198.85 and a low of 170.90. On the BSE, over 2.89 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.67% to 59,303.65. The index advanced 1.55% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Balrampur Chini Mills (up 1.93%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.34%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.23%), Dabur India (up 1.09%),x Radico Khaitan (up 1.07%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.91%), Nestle India (up 0.6%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 2.51%), Marico (down 2.12%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 1.87%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power Mech Projects declined 0.52%. The company has incorporated a new step down subsidiary on 24 October 2024, named P M T S Technology L.L.C in Dubai.

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL) jumped 4.97% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.23% to Rs 67.65 crore on 17.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 308.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

OM Infra shed 0.90%. The company announced that it has won a significant new hydro-mechanical (HM) works order valued at Rs 410 crore from the Chenab Valley Power Projects, Jammu and Kashmir.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

LIVE: PM Modi, Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurate Tata-Airbus defence manufacturing hub

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 900 pts higher at 80,300; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, auto climb

VVS Laxman, Suryakumar Yadav

VVS Laxman to coach Surya-led Team India in T20 series vs South Africa

Apple's Greg Joswiak on X

Apple Intelligence could roll out today, Mac announcements expected too

L to R - Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies Limited, Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and MD, Waaree Energies Limited and Sonal Shrivstava, CFO, Waaree Energies Limited

Waaree Energies shares fall 10% post listing: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon