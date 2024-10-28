Business Standard
CDSL spurts after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 162 cr

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Central Depository Services (INDIA) (CDSL) rallied 3.46% to Rs 1,468.15 after it reported consolidated net profit jumped 48.86% to Rs 162.03 core on 55.79% rise in net sales to Rs 358.51 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 224.69 crore in Q2 FY25, up 55.23% as against Rs 144.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expense jumped 59.13% year on year to Rs 134.40 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 31.44 crore (up 40.04% YoY), computer technology related expenses was at Rs 24.11 crore (up 60.41% YoY) during the period under review.

 

During the Q2 FY 2024-25, 1.18 crore new demat accounts were opened.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is Indias leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participant. CDSL maintains and services more than 11.56 crore Demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

