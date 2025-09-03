Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with small gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,650 mark. PSU Bank shares advanced for three trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 287.92 points or 0.33% to 80,432.06. The Nifty 50 index advanced 91.60 points or 0.38% to 24,2672.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.86%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,529 shares rose and 1,524 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.88% to 6,910.15. The index added 2.28% in the three trading sessions.

Canara Bank (up 1.66%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.23%), State Bank of India (up 0.95%), Central Bank of India (up 0.76%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.55%), Indian Bank (up 0.47%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.38%), Union Bank of India (up 0.35%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.35%) and Bank of India (up 0.24%) added.

On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.23%), UCO Bank (down 0.38%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.15% to 6.559 from the previous close of 6.569.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1200 compared with its close of 88.1500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.44% to Rs 106,245.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 98.34.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.42% to 4.295.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement shed 14 cents or 0.20% to $69 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Highway Infrastructure shed 0.36%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 69.77 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations at the Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh.

Indus Towers dropped 1.73% after the company's board approved a strategic foray into African markets, marking its first overseas expansion.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

