Monday, February 23, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trades with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

Barometers trades with decent gains; FMCG shares rally

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the mid-afternoon trade despite concerns surrounding the recent U.S. tariffs announcement. Investors will monitor crude oil and gold price movements. The Nifty traded above the 25,650 mark.

FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 289.60 points or 0.35% to 83,104.31. The Nifty 50 index rose 72.55 points or 0.29% to 25,643.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.52% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index advanced 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,821 shares rose and 2,376 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

iran protest

India advises citizens to leave Iran by 'any means available' amid protests

Nothing Phone 4a in White with Glyph Bar

Nothing reveals Phone 4a design: Transparent back, Glyph Bar with mini LEDs

Stock Market LIVE, February 23, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 350 pts; Nifty above 25,650; IT shares fall; IDFC First down 16%

BLS International share price today, February 23, 2026

BLS International share price zooms 11% on heavy volumes; should you buy?

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC adjourns hearing on plea against Sonam Wangchuk's detention to Feb 26

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.45% to 52,004.55. The index declined 1.76% in the past trading session.

United Spirits (up 2.62%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.51%), United Breweries (up 1.35%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.20%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.18%), Marico (up 1.05%), Nestle India (up 0.92%), Varun Beverages (up 0.63%), Dabur India (up 0.34%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.22%) advanced.

On the other hand, Kwality Walls India (down 1.77%), ITC (down 0.52%) and Patanjali Foods (down 0.39%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.19% to 6.712 compared with the previous session close of 6.725.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.8325 compared with its close of 90.9450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement advanced 1.31% to Rs 158,935.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.24% to 97.48.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.27% to 4.078.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement lost 84 cents or 1.17% to $70.92 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IDFC First Bank slumped 16.47% after the bank said that it has uncovered fraudulent transactions worth around Rs 590 crore at one of its branches in Chandigarh, allegedly involving a few employees.

Pine Labs added 3.34% after the company announced that it has won multiple landmark contracts from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). Under the contracts executed with respective OMCs, Pine Labs will be entrusted with deploying, managing, and maintaining the digital payments infrastructure at petrol pumps and merchant outlets across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc inks MoU with Tripura Group to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park, Bhilwara

Hindustan Zinc inks MoU with Tripura Group to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park, Bhilwara

Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, RailTel Corp, Cipla, Highway Infrastructure

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, UPL, RailTel Corp, Cipla, Highway Infrastructure

Olectra secures order worth Rs 1,800 cr

Olectra secures order worth Rs 1,800 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledPNGS Reva IPOITC Hotel Share PricePersonal Finance