Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.24% to Rs 5.36 croreNet profit of Euro Leder Fashion reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.24% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.71% to Rs 18.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.368.54 -37 18.4033.28 -45 OPM %0.19-4.22 -01.05 - PBDT0.160.22 -27 0.590.95 -38 PBT0.090.10 -10 0.210.50 -58 NP0.170 0 0.190.31 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content