Dharani Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dharani Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 89.19% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.38-0.07 LP 1.400.74 89 OPM %55.26428.57 -67.86-31.08 - PBDT0.22-0.26 LP 0.95-0.20 LP PBT0.20-0.28 LP 0.85-0.30 LP NP0.19-0.28 LP 0.84-0.30 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

