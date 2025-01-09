Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Commodities index rising 36.08 points or 0.51% at 7163.24 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, SRF Ltd (up 12.38%), Navin Fluorine International Ltd (up 11.29%),Shiva Cement Ltd (up 9.91%),Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 9.2%),Balaji Amines Ltd (up 8.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Foseco India Ltd (up 7.79%), Tanfac Industries Ltd (up 7.18%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 5.49%), Heranba Industries Ltd (up 5.26%), and Clean Science & Technology Ltd (up 4.98%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.96%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.67%), and ACC Ltd (down 1.62%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 3.42 or 0.01% at 54658.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.54 points or 0.05% at 15707.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.9 points or 0.36% at 23604.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 260.31 points or 0.33% at 77888.18.

On BSE,1536 shares were trading in green, 1462 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

