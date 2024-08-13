Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 45.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 73.41 crore

Net profit of Batliboi rose 45.36% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 73.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.73.4163.345.725.485.003.123.972.082.821.94