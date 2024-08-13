Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 45.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 73.41 croreNet profit of Batliboi rose 45.36% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 73.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.4163.34 16 OPM %5.725.48 -PBDT5.003.12 60 PBT3.972.08 91 NP2.821.94 45
