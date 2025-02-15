Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 270.99 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 22.71% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 270.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales270.99230.16 18 OPM %12.6415.15 -PBDT38.6940.65 -5 PBT28.8934.73 -17 NP20.5226.55 -23
