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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Behari Lal Engineering (BLEL) IPO subscribed 2.03 times

Behari Lal Engineering (BLEL) IPO subscribed 2.03 times

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.50 crore shares as against 74.12 lakh shares on offer.

Behari Lal Engineering received bids 1,50,12,556 shares as against 74,12,769 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 12 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2026 and will close on 14 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 271 and 285 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 52 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The issue comprises of both offer for sale of 2,59,31,407 equity shares of Rs 10 faces value and fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto 2,59,31,407.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, the company intend to allocates Rs 19.589 crore and Rs 36.650 crore for purchase and installation of new equipment along with civil works for such installation at manufacturing facility 1 and 2 respectively. Further, Rs 3.40 crore each will be used towards purchase and installation of new roof top solar panels at manufacturing facility 1 & 2 respectively Another , Rs 0.57 crore will be utilize towards repayment of borrowings and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Behari Lal Engineering (BLEL), promoted by Parkash Chand Garg, is an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company specializing in customized engineering solutions. It have a broad product portfolio comprising inter alia alloy steel products, metal rolls, engineering casting and forging ingots and forged shafts/blocks.

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BLELs precision engineered products cater to a wide variety of industrial applications and it cater to vast array of industries including automobiles, steel, cement, mining, infrastructure and construction, power, aerospace and defence. In FY26 revenue from operations, about 38.65% is from automobiles, 20.68% from infrastructure, 18.35% from aggregate crusher manufacturers, 16.85% from industrial equipment manufacturers and 5.47% from others that includes aerospace, defence, cement and power.

Ahead of the IPO, Behari Lal Engineering on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, raised Rs 90.48 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 31.74 lakh shares at Rs 285 each to 11 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.64 crore and sales of Rs 534.03 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST