BEL hits life high as PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 1,797 cr in Q4 FY24

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 7.75% to Rs 278.90 after the company reported 30.04% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,797.11 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,382.02 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,390.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 34.16% on YoY basis.

Total expenses grew 34.34% YoY to Rs 6,399.44 crore in March 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,564.03 crore (up 47.2%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 637.39 crore (up 13.09% YoY) during the period under review.

During Q4 FY24, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 8,335.01 crore as against Rs 6,327.48 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a full year basis, the company's net profit increased 33.51% to Rs 3,984.52 crore on 14.29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 20,268.24 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The order book position of the company as on 1 April, 2024 stood at Rs 75,934 crore.

Meanwhile, the PSU's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for FY24, subject to the approval by the shareholders.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 282.80 on the BSE.

