BEML revises Final Dividend

The Board of BEML at the meeting held on 7th August 2026, has revised Final Dividend of Rs. 12.28/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 246 % of paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2025-26. This is inclusive of the dividend of Rs. 0.55 per equity share recommended by the Board on 29th May, 2026 for the financial year 2025-26.