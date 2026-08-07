BEML revises Final Dividend
The Board of BEML at the meeting held on 7th August 2026, has revised Final Dividend of Rs. 12.28/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 246 % of paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2025-26. This is inclusive of the dividend of Rs. 0.55 per equity share recommended by the Board on 29th May, 2026 for the financial year 2025-26.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:52 PM IST