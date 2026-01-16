Friday, January 16, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Benares Hotels Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Benares Hotels Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Benares Hotels reported a 4.94% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 14.23 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 13.56 crore in Q3 FY25.

Income from operations jumped 7.10% to Rs 416.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 388.65 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 8.62% to Rs 236.39 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 217.63 crore reported in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 29.36 crore (up 3.89% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 47.09 crore (up 19.70% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 188.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up 3% as against Rs 183.31 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

Benares Hotels has been recognised as Indias Strongest Brand across sectors in Brand Finances Brand Value Report India 2024. Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi, part of Benares Hotels, secured No. 3 in the Best Hotels in India list at the CondNast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2025, while Taj Ganges, Varanasi was honoured for its outstanding contribution to environmental sustainability by the Travel Welfare Association of Varanasi.

Dr. Anant Narain Singh, Chairman of Benares Hotels (BHL), said, BHL reported a strong Q3 FY26 performance with revenue of Rs 416.28 crore, EBITDA of Rs 158.80 crore at 48% EBITDA margin, and PAT of Rs 14.23 crore. Revenue growth was supported by a 6% RevPAR increase, primarily led by rate growth.

He added, Taj Gangess new wing comprising 100 rooms is scheduled to become operational in February 2026.

Benares Hotels (BHL) is a listed public limited company incorporated in 1971. Its hotel portfolio includes Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi and Ginger, Gondia in Maharashtra. BHL since 2011 is a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

Shares of Benares Hotels shed 0.01% to Rs 9,650 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

