Jio Financial Q3 PAT drops 8% YoY to Rs 269 cr

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Growth in total revenue from operations was partially offset by higher expenses, in line with growth in volume across all businesses.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.6% YoY to Rs 371.09 crore. In Q3 FY26, pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) grew 7% YoY to Rs 354 crore. NBFCs Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 19,049 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.5x YoY.

Under Jio Payments Bank, total income grew 10x YoY and doubled sequentially to Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by a threefold sequential growth in transaction throughput. Total deposits, including current accounts, savings accounts, and wallets, stood at Rs 507 crore as of December 31, 2025, up 94% YoY and 20% QoQ.

During the quarter, Jio Payment Solutions reported a transaction processing volume (TPV) of Rs 16,315 crore, up 2.6x YoY and 20% QoQ. Gross fee and commission income was at Rs 96 crore, up 4.6x YoY and 26% QoQ.

In Jio Credit segment, net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 165 crore for the quarter, up 166% YoY and 18% QoQ, reflecting healthy growth in interest-earning assets and declining cost of funds. Under Jio Insurance Broking, facilitated premium stood at Rs 212 crore in Q3 FY26, up 23% YoY.

In Jio-BlackRock joint venture, AUM in Active Equity Flexi Cap Fund up 70% from its new fund offer (NFO) levels.

Hitesh Sethia, managing director and CEO, JFSL, said: We are witnessing a secular trend in business momentum across all our operating verticals, which has now gained significant velocity. At the same time, we continue to invest for growth across new businesses, positioning them for long-term success. As we continue to build depth, capability and market presence, we are well-positioned to shape the next phase of financial services in India, driven by intelligence, hyper-personalisation and enhanced accessibility, leveraging technology and data analytics.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The counter fell 0.23% to Rs 286.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News