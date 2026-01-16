Fedbank Financial clocks PAT of Rs 87.9 crore in Q3; disbursements up nearly 96% YoY

Fedbank Financial Services has reported a net profit of Rs 87.9 crore in Q3 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 18.8 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income for the period under review was Rs 318.9 crore, up 16.8% YoY. Net total income in the December 2025 period rose by 11.8% to Rs 347.8 crore from Rs 311.0 crore in the December 2024 period.

Operating expenses rose by 12% to Rs 198.4 crore in the December 2025 quarter from Rs 177.2 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Accordingly, the NBFC registered an operating profit of Rs 149.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up 11.7% YoY.

Credit cost dropped by 71.4% to Rs 31.1 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 108.8 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 118.3 crore, which is sharply higher than the PBT of Rs 25 crore in Q3 FY25.

Asset under management (AuM) as on 31 December 2025 was Rs 17,500 crore, up 17.4% YoY.

Disbursements increased by 95.8% to Rs 8,606 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,395 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Gross Stage III ratio rose to 2.1% as of 31 December 2025, from 1.8% as of 31 December 2024. Net Stage III ratio increased to 1.4% as of 31 December 2025 from 1.1% as of 31 December 2024.

CRAR as on 31 December 2025 was 20.5%, down 117 basis points YoY.

The company co-located 14 MSE LAP branches with Gold Loan branches during the quarter. It has launched 54 new Gold Loan branches this quarter. Branch count as on 31 December 2025 stood at 730, spread across 17 states and union territories.

Fedbank Financial Services, also known as Fedfina, is a Mumbai-based, retail-focused non-banking finance company (NBFC). The company is a leading retail focused NBFC specializing in loan against property and gold loans. As of March 2025, it operates 694 branches, predominantly located in Southern and Western regions of India.

The scrip tumbled 7.54% to currently trade at Rs 163.10 on the BSE.

