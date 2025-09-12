Friday, September 12, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Benchmarks trade higher; metal shares shine for 6th day

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity traded with moderate gains in the mid-afternoon trade as investors remained optimistic on signs of improving India-U.S. relations and prospects of a U.S. Fed rate cut next week. Traders awaited for CPI inflation data, scheduled later today. The Nifty hovered above the 25,100 level.

Metal shares jumped for sixth consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 366.83 points or 0.45% to 81,916.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 112.25 points or 0.45% to 25,117.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.27%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,985 shares rose and 2,082 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index advanced 1% to 9,890.50. The index jumped 2.85% in the six trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 8.73%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.04%), Vedanta (up 2.74%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.67%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.45%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.03%), Welspun Corp (up 1.01%), NMDC (up 0.86%), Tata Steel (up 0.24%) and JSW Steel (up 0.23%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.465 from the previous close of 6.472.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.3050 compared with its close of 88.3500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 109,231.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.23% to 97.76.

The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.80% to 4.043.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 7 cents or 0.11% to $66.30 a barrel.

Stock in Spotlight:

JTL Industries declined 1.09% after the company announced the resignation of Atul Garg as chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) effective from the close of business hours on 11 September 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Road Transport to acquire 100% stake in D P Jain TOT Toll Roads

