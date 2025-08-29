HCL Technologies named as Leader in Avasant GCC Services 2025 RadarView report

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been named a Leader in the Avasant Global Competency Center (GCC) Services 2025 RadarView report.
The report highlights HCLTech's leadership in end-to-end GCC services, powered by GenAI, engineering excellence and deep domain expertise. With a technology-first, industry-centric delivery model and full-stack capabilities, HCLTech has helped establish 200+ GCCs across finance, HR, customer operations and advanced engineering.
