HCL Technologies named as Leader in Avasant GCC Services 2025 RadarView report

Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been named a Leader in the Avasant Global Competency Center (GCC) Services 2025 RadarView report.

The report highlights HCLTech's leadership in end-to-end GCC services, powered by GenAI, engineering excellence and deep domain expertise. With a technology-first, industry-centric delivery model and full-stack capabilities, HCLTech has helped establish 200+ GCCs across finance, HR, customer operations and advanced engineering.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

