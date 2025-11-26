Benchmarks trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares advance

Consumer durables shares rebounded after declining the past three consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 846.48 points or 1% to 85,433.49. The Nifty 50 index surged 269.85 points or 1.04% to 26,155.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index climbed 1.10%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE,2,725 shares rose and 1,202 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
Also Read
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.32% to 11.84. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,333, at a premium of 177.6 points as compared with the spot at 26,155.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 64.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 77.3 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 1.52% to 38,008.15. The index tumbled 2.96% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.
PG Electroplast (up 3.59%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.9%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.21%), Voltas (up 2.01%) ,Century Plyboards (India) (up 1.75%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 1.55%), Blue Star (up 1.48%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.45%), Titan Company (up 1.36%) and Havells India (up 1.19%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose 1.33% after the company said that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering (CEID) to develop compressed bio-gas (CBG) & biofuel projects.
Aarvi Encon rallied 2.31% after the company announced that it has secured a work contract worth Rs 11.60 crore from a leading global EPC firm in Indonesia. It received the order on 25 November 2025 for the supply of technical manpower services over a period of two years, effective from 1 January 2026.
Elgi Equipments jumped 2.90% after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 268.64 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025. Exchange data showed that the fund house acquired 55,61,915 shares, equivalent to 1.76% equity, at Rs 483 per share. Of this, 20,61,915 shares were purchased on the NSE and 35 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock had ended 3.04% lower at Rs 479.65 on the BSE in the previous session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content