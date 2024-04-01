Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20482 shares

BASF India Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Lupin Ltd, KRBL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 April 2024.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20482 shares. The stock gained 13.11% to Rs.711.80. Volumes stood at 26800 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd clocked volume of 4438 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1094 shares. The stock gained 6.99% to Rs.3,570.00. Volumes stood at 766 shares in the last session.

JSW Steel Ltd clocked volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66597 shares. The stock gained 4.58% to Rs.869.45. Volumes stood at 85589 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd notched up volume of 24359 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8052 shares. The stock rose 1.15% to Rs.1,636.45. Volumes stood at 9186 shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd clocked volume of 78086 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37849 shares. The stock gained 7.32% to Rs.297.80. Volumes stood at 49635 shares in the last session.

