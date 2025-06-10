Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spurts 1.53%

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has added 29.16% over last one month compared to 14.15% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.01% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Dynamics Ltd rose 1.53% today to trade at Rs 1977.7. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.6% to quote at 71743.03. The index is up 14.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Electronics Ltd increased 1.04% and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 4.2 % over last one year compared to the 8.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has added 29.16% over last one month compared to 14.15% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.01% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8691 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2096 on 30 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 897.15 on 18 Nov 2024.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

