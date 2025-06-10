Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

TP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power) and the manufacturing arm of Tata Power, today announced that it has crossed 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant.

The plant has cumulatively produced 4049 MW of solar modules and 1441 MW of solar cells upto May 31, 2025.

With a strategic focus on scaling up production, TP Solar is targeting 3.7 GW of solar cell output and 3.725 GW of module production in FY26, further solidifying its commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition.

 

Strategically built to comply with Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) norms, the facility is equipped to manufacture next-generation Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) and advanced TopCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) modules using cutting-edge automated and AI-driven technologies. The ramp-up aligns with Tata Power's goal to strengthen India's solar supply chain resilience by reducing dependency on imports and enabling faster deployment of clean energy projects nationwide.

The facility is already supplying panels to meet Tata Power's order book requirementsincluding utility-scale solar farms, hybrid energy parks and distributed rooftop systems as well as serving marquee third-party installations across the country.

Also Read

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; Smallcaps trade higher; defence stocks rally

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

US-China trade talks enter day 2 in London amid rare earths, export dispute

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

India May inflation likely cooled to 3% as food price pressure eases: Poll

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 10 redeem codes to win skins, rewards

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee edges higher with US-China trade talks in focus; opens at 85.62/$

With its rated capacity of 4.3 GW expected to be fully realized in FY26, the plant would continue to support the nation's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

TPREL also has a 682MW solar module and a 530MW solar cell plant at Bengaluru, which operates at full capacity to support the DCR Cells and Modules production.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon