Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:57 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.79% GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, (ii) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore and (iii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on June 13, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

 

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

