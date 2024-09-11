Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shubham Polyspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shubham Polyspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Premier Energies Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Globale Tessile Ltd and T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2024.
Premier Energies Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Globale Tessile Ltd and T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shubham Polyspin Ltd tumbled 6.44% to Rs 26.02 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35403 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72320 shares in the past one month.
 
Premier Energies Ltd lost 6.36% to Rs 1100.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
RPG Life Sciences Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 2267. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2678 shares in the past one month.
Globale Tessile Ltd dropped 5.52% to Rs 39.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4362 shares in the past one month.
T.V. Today Network Ltd slipped 5.51% to Rs 254.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26047 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Biden, Kamala Harris to visit Sept 11 sites, White House vows 'never again'

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Realty deal: Microsoft India buys 16.4 acre land in Pune for Rs 520 crore

Devendra Fadnavis,Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Audi hit-run case: Maharashtra BJP chief's son did not eat beef, say cops

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Gunfight erupts in J-K's Udhampur, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex drops 450 pts, Nifty down at 24,900; O&G, Auto, financials tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon