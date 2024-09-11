Volumes soar at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 823.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74.09 lakh shares Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 823.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.69% to Rs.234.50. Volumes stood at 451.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd notched up volume of 34.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.57% to Rs.2,623.30. Volumes stood at 14.82 lakh shares in the last session.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 115.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.333.30. Volumes stood at 20.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Borosil Renewables Ltd notched up volume of 16.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.08% to Rs.518.45. Volumes stood at 3.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 27.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.93% to Rs.579.35. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.

