Bharat Forge - DRDO co-created Vikram VT 21 project flags off
The Vikram VT 21 project constitutes development of two platforms; Advanced Armoured Platform Wheeled (AAP-Wh) and Advanced Armoured Platform-Tracked (AAP-Tr), co-created by VRDE (DRDO), Bharat Forge (BFL), Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), and supported by several MSMEs.
This AAP-Wh went from concept to combat-ready in under three years as a result of continuous engagement and joint problem-solving. Moreover, having cleared the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) for WH-AFV and FICV of the Ministry of Defence, the Vikram VT 21 is ready to adapt to the evolving needs of the Indian Armed Forces and the global export market.
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST