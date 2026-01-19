Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 189.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 8473.10 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 189.83% to Rs 390.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 8473.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7277.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8473.107277.096.444.18597.82246.63519.83178.75390.40134.70

