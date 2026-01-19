Monday, January 19, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 189.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 189.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 8473.10 crore

Net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 189.83% to Rs 390.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 8473.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7277.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8473.107277.09 16 OPM %6.444.18 -PBDT597.82246.63 142 PBT519.83178.75 191 NP390.40134.70 190

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index net speculative shorts near 6-month low

US dollar index net speculative shorts near 6-month low

BJP begins nomination process for election of national president

BJP begins nomination process for election of national president

Trump invites PM Modi to join proposed 'Board of Peace' for Gaza stability

Trump invites PM Modi to join proposed 'Board of Peace' for Gaza stability

Sensex slides 573 pts; realty shares tumble

Sensex slides 573 pts; realty shares tumble

HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayEuropean Union US Tariffs WarLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance