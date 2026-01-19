Bharat Heavy Electricals consolidated net profit rises 189.83% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 8473.10 croreNet profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 189.83% to Rs 390.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 8473.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7277.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8473.107277.09 16 OPM %6.444.18 -PBDT597.82246.63 142 PBT519.83178.75 191 NP390.40134.70 190
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST