Trump invites PM Modi to join proposed 'Board of Peace' for Gaza stability
The Board of Peace is part of the second phase of a ceasefire framework between Israel and Hamas and forms the centrepiece of Trump's broader Middle East peace initiative. Washington is projecting the body as a new international platform to promote stability in Gaza and the wider region.
In his letter, Trump referred to his previously announced peace plan and a 20-point roadmap focused on ending the Gaza conflict, including proposals to make Gaza a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not threaten neighbouring countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:50 AM IST