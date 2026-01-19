BJP begins nomination process for election of national president

The BJP will begin the nomination process today (19 January) for the election of its national president at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Nominations can be filed between 2 PM and 4 PM, followed by scrutiny and withdrawal of papers later in the day.

If required, polling will be held tomorrow, with the result to be announced the same day. The party chief is elected by an electoral college drawn from the BJPs national and state councils.

The post is currently held by Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who has led the party since 2020 after succeeding Amit Shah.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News