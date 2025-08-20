Sagar International standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 2.60 croreNet profit of Sagar International declined 91.43% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.602.26 15 OPM %-6.5423.45 -PBDT0.140.55 -75 PBT0.040.47 -91 NP0.030.35 -91
