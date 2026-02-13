Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit declines 55.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 53981.60 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel declined 55.14% to Rs 6630.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14781.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 53981.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45129.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53981.6045129.3057.0254.5025978.2021050.5012558.109346.306630.5014781.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News