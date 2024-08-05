Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 157.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.85% to Rs 38506.40 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 157.98% to Rs 4159.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1612.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 38506.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37440.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.