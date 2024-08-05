Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 157.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.85% to Rs 38506.40 croreNet profit of Bharti Airtel rose 157.98% to Rs 4159.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1612.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 38506.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37440.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38506.4037440.00 3 OPM %51.1852.35 -PBDT15830.4014923.00 6 PBT5290.305269.20 0 NP4159.901612.50 158
