Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.