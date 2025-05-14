Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Hexacom Ltd Spikes 2.88%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.06%

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Spikes 2.88%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.06%

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 16.39% over last one month compared to 5.46% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Hexacom Ltd rose 2.88% today to trade at Rs 1753.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.06% to quote at 2883.61. The index is up 5.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suyog Telematics Ltd increased 2.73% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 1.95% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 8.75 % over last one year compared to the 11.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 16.39% over last one month compared to 5.46% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 8.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5668 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19005 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1794.4 on 14 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 879.25 on 13 May 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

GE Vernova to invest Rs 140 cr to enhance its electrification manufacturing capabilities in India

GE Vernova to invest Rs 140 cr to enhance its electrification manufacturing capabilities in India

Adani Green Energy commissions 50 MW solar project in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy commissions 50 MW solar project in Khavda, Gujarat

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Bharti Airtel

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Bharti Airtel

MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 34 cr

MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 34 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon