Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit declines 38.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.78% to Rs 697.42 croreNet profit of Bikaji Foods International declined 38.72% to Rs 28.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.78% to Rs 697.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 623.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales697.42623.90 12 OPM %7.9512.01 -PBDT59.0477.91 -24 PBT38.5262.18 -38 NP28.5746.62 -39
