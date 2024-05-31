Business Standard
Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 210.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 55.87 crore
Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 210.38% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 55.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.30% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 209.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55.8760.52 -8 209.98261.30 -20 OPM %11.676.61 -7.385.58 - PBDT5.723.01 90 12.4811.67 7 PBT4.551.99 129 8.047.97 1 NP3.291.06 210 5.565.28 5
First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

