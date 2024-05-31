Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 210.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 55.87 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.30% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 209.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 210.38% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 55.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.55.8760.52209.98261.3011.676.617.385.585.723.0112.4811.674.551.998.047.973.291.065.565.28