Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics launches biosimilar - Nepexto in Australia

Biocon Biologics launches biosimilar - Nepexto in Australia

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, announced today it has launched Nepexto, a biosimilar to the reference product Enbrel (Etanercept), in Australia. Nepexto will be promoted by Generic Health, its local partner and a leading provider of high-quality generic prescription, injectable and over-the counter medicines, to expand access to patients in Australia.

Etanercept is a fusion-protein that inhibits tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and is used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Since receiving EU marketing authorization in 2020, Nepexto has earned broad adoption across Europe. Following the 2022 acquisition and vertical integration of the biosimilars business globally, Biocon Biologics is building on the solid foundation to strategically expand Nepexto into new markets worldwide and further strengthen the company's immunology offering.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Paytm, IRFC, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infra, United Breweries

Stock Alert: Paytm, IRFC, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infra, United Breweries

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.90% in the June 2025 quarter

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 47.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon