Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 24.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 147.28 croreNet profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 24.51% to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 147.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales147.28135.62 9 OPM %15.4315.28 -PBDT32.7027.99 17 PBT29.4825.45 16 NP23.6719.01 25
