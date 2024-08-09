Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 24.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 147.28 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 24.51% to Rs 23.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 147.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.147.28135.6215.4315.2832.7027.9929.4825.4523.6719.01