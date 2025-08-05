J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1693.4, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 1.59% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1693.4, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 3.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22153.8, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 39.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
