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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd soars 3.22%

Biocon Ltd soars 3.22%

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 380.1, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 12.19% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 380.1, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 11.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23568.95, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 381.8, up 3.04% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 9.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 12.19% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 307.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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