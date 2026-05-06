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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd soars 2.8%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd soars 2.8%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.4, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 51.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 312.4, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 17.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12989.6, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 535.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 297.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 313.25, up 2.64% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 100.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 51.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 65.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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