Marico Ltd spurts 2.63%, up for third straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 828.45, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 9.38% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 828.45, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Marico Ltd has added around 9.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51593.55, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 830.75, up 2.54% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 12.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 9.38% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 54.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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