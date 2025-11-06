Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 1328.90 croreNet profit of Birlasoft declined 8.95% to Rs 116.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 1328.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1368.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1328.901368.22 -3 OPM %16.1212.08 -PBDT231.10191.91 20 PBT210.02169.68 24 NP116.10127.51 -9
