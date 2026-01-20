BJP set to get new president as Nitin Nabin elected unopposed
BJP National Returning Officer K. Laxman said all 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin and were found valid after scrutiny. His candidature was proposed by outgoing BJP president J. P. Nadda, along with senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.
Organisationally, Nabin has risen through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, serving at both state and national levels. He has also overseen organisational responsibilities in states such as Chhattisgarh and Sikkim, and is widely credited with strengthening campaign strategy and organisational cohesion in Chhattisgarh, which helped the BJP return to power in the state in 2023 after a gap.
According to the media reports, Narendra Modi is expected to be present when Nabin formally assumes charge on Tuesday. A meeting of the BJPs National Council is also likely to be convened shortly to ratify his election.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
MSME loan applications worth ₹52,300 crore sanctioned by PSBs between April and December: Finance Ministry
RBI Governor highlights continued relevance of Urban Cooperative Banks in credit delivery to underserved areas
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:16 AM IST