Rabi area rises more than 3% on year

Rabi area rises more than 3% on year

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The total area sown under rabi crops in current winter season has increased by 3.30% on year to 652.33 lakh hectares as on January 16 this year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showed. The area under major crop wheat has gained 1.86% on year to 334.17 lakh hectares.

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹33,000 crore

RBI Governor highlights continued relevance of Urban Cooperative Banks in credit delivery to underserved areas

Ola Electric Mobility slips on top-level management change

Atishay hits the floor as Q3 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Ceat Q3 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 156 cr

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

