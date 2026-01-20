Ola Electric Mobility slips on top-level management change

Ola Electric Mobility fell 5.67% to Rs 33.75 after the electric vehicle maker announced a change in its top finance leadership.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Deepak Rastogi has been appointed chief financial officer with effect from 20 January 2026. He succeeds Harish Abichandani, who resigned from the post citing personal reasons, effective at the close of business on 19 January 2026.

The company added that its board approved Rastogi's appointment at a meeting held on January 19. With over three decades of experience spanning finance, strategy and governance roles, Rastogi will also be designated as a key managerial personnel and will be part of Ola Electric's senior management team from January 20.

Ola Electric Mobility is a leading Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer engaged in the integrated development of EV technology and components, including battery cells. Its manufacturing facility, the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, produces EVs and key components and is positioned as one of Indias major EV hubs.

On a consolidated basis, Ola Electric reported a net loss of Rs 418 crore in Q2 September 2025, compared with a net loss of Rs 495 crore a year earlier. Net sales fell 43.16% YoY to Rs 690 crore in the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News