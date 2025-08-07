T T standalone net profit declines 93.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 48.17 croreNet profit of T T declined 93.59% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 48.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales48.1741.05 17 OPM %5.85-9.67 -PBDT0.78-6.60 LP PBT0.45-6.95 LP NP0.436.71 -94
