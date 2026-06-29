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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLUECLOUDS empaneled by BSNL as Captive Non-Public Network Provider

BLUECLOUDS empaneled by BSNL as Captive Non-Public Network Provider

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) has been empaneled by Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) as a Captive Non-Public Network Provider under Category III, for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) services to enterprise customers across India.

The empanelment follows the execution of a formal agreement between BSNL and BCSSL, enabling the Company to collaborate with BSNL in planning, designing, deploying, commissioning and maintaining captive private network solutions for enterprise customers. The agreement is valid for a period of 60 months, subject to the terms and conditions contained therein.

The empanelment confers on the Company eligibility to participate in enterprise CNPN projects in association with BSNL. It does not, by itself, guarantee any specific business or revenue, and the financial impact, if any, will depend on the projects actually secured.

 

Captive Non-Public Networks are emerging as an important component of India's digital transformation, enabling enterprises to deploy secure, reliable and dedicated communication networks tailored to their operational requirements. Such networks are expected to support Industry 4.0 initiatives, smart manufacturing, logistics automation, mission-critical communications and digital enterprise applications.

Under the empanelment framework, BCSSL will be eligible to partner with BSNL across its areas of operation for enterprise CNPN projects, strengthening the Company's position in the evolving private network ecosystem and creating opportunities to deliver connectivity solutions to enterprises across multiple industry sectors.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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