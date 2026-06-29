Smartworks appoints Rajeev Agarwal and Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh on its board

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has announced the strengthening of its Board with the appointment of Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company, and the recommendation for the appointment of Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders.

Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal is a distinguished former Whole-Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the 1983 batch. During his tenure at SEBI, he oversaw key policy and regulatory areas including securities markets, mutual funds, foreign portfolio investments, market intermediaries, surveillance and enforcement. He also played an important role in significant regulatory reforms, including the introduction of the Offer for Sale (OFS) mechanism, strengthening market governance frameworks, and enhancing investor protection. He currently serves on the boards of several leading listed and financial services companies.

Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh is a distinguished legal and judicial veteran with over four decades of experience across the judiciary and corporate adjudication. He previously served as Chairman of the Company Law Board (now the National Company Law Tribunal) and as a Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Following his judicial tenure, he has established a practice in domestic and international arbitration. His deep expertise in corporate law, governance and judicial administration will further enhance the Board's governance capabilities.