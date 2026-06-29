Monday, June 29, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks appoints Rajeev Agarwal and Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh on its board

Smartworks appoints Rajeev Agarwal and Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh on its board

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has announced the strengthening of its Board with the appointment of Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal as an Additional Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company, and the recommendation for the appointment of Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh as a Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders.

Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal is a distinguished former Whole-Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the 1983 batch. During his tenure at SEBI, he oversaw key policy and regulatory areas including securities markets, mutual funds, foreign portfolio investments, market intermediaries, surveillance and enforcement. He also played an important role in significant regulatory reforms, including the introduction of the Offer for Sale (OFS) mechanism, strengthening market governance frameworks, and enhancing investor protection. He currently serves on the boards of several leading listed and financial services companies.

 

Justice (Retd.) Dilip Deshmukh is a distinguished legal and judicial veteran with over four decades of experience across the judiciary and corporate adjudication. He previously served as Chairman of the Company Law Board (now the National Company Law Tribunal) and as a Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Following his judicial tenure, he has established a practice in domestic and international arbitration. His deep expertise in corporate law, governance and judicial administration will further enhance the Board's governance capabilities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ONGC gains on appointing Anupam Agarwal as CFO

ONGC gains on appointing Anupam Agarwal as CFO

HFCL Ltd Falls 3.88%

HFCL Ltd Falls 3.88%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Spurts 1.01%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Spurts 1.01%

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

Transrail Lighting jumps after bagging Rs 459 crore T&D orders from overseas region

Transrail Lighting jumps after bagging Rs 459 crore T&D orders from overseas region

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveAdvit Jewels IPO AllotmentStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPFRDA Pension Sahayak PortalGTA 6 pre OrderSwapped ProvisionsChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance